ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Short Interest Up 23.4% in October

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the September 30th total of 2,090,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of ING Groep

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 10.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 152,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 14,455 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 7.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 19.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the third quarter worth about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ING Groep Stock Performance

NYSE ING traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,894,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.59. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.44.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 10.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.4267 dividend. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. ING Groep’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

About ING Groep

(Get Free Report)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.