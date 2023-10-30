Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) versus Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) Head-To-Head Review

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report) and Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.0% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of Senti Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Senti Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Inhibikase Therapeutics has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senti Biosciences has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibikase Therapeutics -7,551.59% -83.69% -73.17% Senti Biosciences -1,785.30% -60.56% -42.81%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inhibikase Therapeutics and Senti Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Inhibikase Therapeutics and Senti Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibikase Therapeutics $120,000.00 37.11 -$18.05 million ($4.17) -0.20 Senti Biosciences $4.29 million 3.11 -$58.21 million ($1.64) -0.18

Inhibikase Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Senti Biosciences. Inhibikase Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Senti Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Inhibikase Therapeutics and Senti Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibikase Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Senti Biosciences 0 2 1 0 2.33

Inhibikase Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,143.63%. Senti Biosciences has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,236.01%. Given Inhibikase Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inhibikase Therapeutics is more favorable than Senti Biosciences.

Summary

Senti Biosciences beats Inhibikase Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inhibikase Therapeutics

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related disorders. Its lead product candidate is IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials to the treatment of Parkinson's disease and gastrointestinal tract. The company is also developing IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anticancer agent imatinib mesylate to treat stable phase chronic myelogenous leukemia. Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. has research and development collaborations with Johns Hopkins University, Arizona State University, University of Bordeaux, and Michigan State University, as well as University of California; and a collaborative research and development agreement with Sphaera Pharma Pte. Ltd. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Senti Biosciences

Senti Biosciences, Inc. operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications. The company product candidates include SENTI-202, a Logic Gated OR+NOT off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate cancer cells while sparing the healthy bone marrow; and SENTI-301A for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. It also develops SENTI-401, a Logic Gated off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate colorectal cancer/CRC cells. In addition, the company develops Tumor-Associated Antigen and Protective Antigen Paired Discovery Platform to select and validate NOT GATE antigen candidates and identify tumor-associated antigens in cancer cells. Senti Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

