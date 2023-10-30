Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,020,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the September 30th total of 13,140,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Innoviz Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INVZ. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 71.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INVZ shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of INVZ stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $182.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.79. Innoviz Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,727.64% and a negative return on equity of 75.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innoviz Technologies will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

Further Reading

