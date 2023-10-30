Insider Selling: The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) SVP Sells 20,534 Shares of Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:KO traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.89. 3,151,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,563,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.87 and a 200 day moving average of $60.03.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

