Insight 2811 Inc. Acquires 449 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Insight 2811 Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.1% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,353,000 after purchasing an additional 208,719 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.30. 11,698,377 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.79. The company has a market capitalization of $90.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

