Insight 2811 Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,166.8% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VOOG stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $238.51. 39,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,750. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.36 and a 12 month high of $262.62.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

