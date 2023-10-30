Insight 2811 Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 3.8% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 83,962,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,268 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620,532 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,245,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,954,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,545 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.29. 3,173,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,571,074. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.77. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

