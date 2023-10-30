Insight 2811 Inc. Acquires New Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Barclays upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.65.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, Director Michael W. Michelson acquired 1,300 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.50 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at $390,967.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael W. Michelson acquired 1,300 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.50 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at $390,967.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.61 per share, with a total value of $115,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $393,074. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE ZBH traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $102.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,499. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.09. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.83%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

