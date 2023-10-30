Insight 2811 Inc. Buys 108,938 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 20.5% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Insight 2811 Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $37,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,506,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,969,000 after buying an additional 502,409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after buying an additional 5,538,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,377,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,390,000 after buying an additional 1,111,706 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,498,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,174,000 after purchasing an additional 29,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,445,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,624,000 after purchasing an additional 103,464 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VGSH stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,684,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,744. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.83. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1788 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

