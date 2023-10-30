Insight 2811 Inc. Buys 108,938 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 20.5% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Insight 2811 Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $37,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,506,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,969,000 after buying an additional 502,409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after buying an additional 5,538,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,377,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,390,000 after buying an additional 1,111,706 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,498,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,174,000 after purchasing an additional 29,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,445,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,624,000 after purchasing an additional 103,464 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of VGSH stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,684,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,744. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.83. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $58.93.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Amazon just gave us 3 reasons to expect fresh highs
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- McDonald’s bottoms, plus more good news for fast food stocks
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Is Apple a buy ahead of earnings?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.