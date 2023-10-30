Insight 2811 Inc. Buys 1,932 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 89.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 9,979.7% in the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,279,000 after acquiring an additional 134,327 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $486,807,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $6,686,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 46,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded up $5.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,940,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472,866. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.82 and its 200-day moving average is $145.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $254.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 146.47%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.66 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 162.19%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

