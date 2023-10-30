Insight 2811 Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Insight 2811 Inc. lessened its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

TLT traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $83.72. 22,756,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,987,813. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.27. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $109.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

