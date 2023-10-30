Insight 2811 Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Insight 2811 Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 0.6% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after buying an additional 73,429,036 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $129,043,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 941.7% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 877,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,521,000 after buying an additional 793,067 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 789,244 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,803,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $125.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.53 and its 200-day moving average is $138.40. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $157.65.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

