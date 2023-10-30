Insight 2811 Inc. Has $153,000 Stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Insight 2811 Inc. decreased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,909 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SH. Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 26.9% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 510,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 108,277 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $1,345,000. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter worth about $1,496,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 195.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 283,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 187,947 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $1,339,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.06. 16,667,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,115,955. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $16.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.33.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

