Insight 2811 Inc. Has $252,000 Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Insight 2811 Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.90. 6,249,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,577,468. The company has a market capitalization of $241.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.90%.

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 381,956 shares of company stock valued at $22,444,030 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.36.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

