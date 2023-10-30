Insight 2811 Inc. Has $483,000 Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Insight 2811 Inc. lessened its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 2.0 %

WPC traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.04. The company had a trading volume of 422,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $85.94. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.78.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

