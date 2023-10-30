Insight 2811 Inc. Has $684,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,466 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intel by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

Intel Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of INTC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.36. 17,380,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,119,637. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

