Insight 2811 Inc. Has $7.93 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Insight 2811 Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 4.3% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,299,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,612,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,778,000. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 272.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $259.84. 571,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,786. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.91 and a 52-week high of $286.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $272.35 and a 200-day moving average of $267.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

