Insight 2811 Inc. Invests $200,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,829,490,000 after buying an additional 114,823 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $723,799,000 after purchasing an additional 362,449 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,243,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $566,634,000 after purchasing an additional 13,958 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,143,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $527,965,000 after purchasing an additional 440,303 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 982,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $453,430,000 after purchasing an additional 70,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $502.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $497.87.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $4.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $468.10. The stock had a trading volume of 368,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,719. The business’s 50 day moving average is $446.46 and its 200-day moving average is $448.24. The company has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.50. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $553.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.66 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

