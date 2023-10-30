Insight 2811 Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Insight 2811 Inc. reduced its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXP. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Eagle Materials by 2,550.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 264,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,337,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 11.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $806,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXP shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.80.

NYSE EXP traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,102. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.37 and a 12 month high of $195.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.03. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.33%.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $182,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,993.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $182,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,993.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,066,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,613 shares of company stock worth $1,624,730 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

