Insight 2811 Inc. Makes New $1.87 Million Investment in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,000. Fortune Brands Innovations makes up about 1.0% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FBIN traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.87. 400,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,327. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $77.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.89 and a 200 day moving average of $65.68.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.