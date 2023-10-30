Insight 2811 Inc. Makes New Investment in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in American Water Works by 1.9% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in American Water Works by 23.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in American Water Works by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 2.5% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Water Works Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.08. 297,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,434. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.25 and a 1 year high of $162.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About American Water Works
American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.
