Insight 2811 Inc. Makes New Investment in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,922 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 279.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,831,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $194,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,400 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,208,016 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $247,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,816 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,036,224 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $640,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $2,381,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,366,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,948 shares of company stock valued at $10,643,727. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $1.74 on Monday, hitting $114.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,785. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.31 and a 52-week high of $122.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.75. The company has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

View Our Latest Report on ROST

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.