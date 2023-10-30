Insight 2811 Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.06. 56,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,546. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.60 and a 1 year high of $161.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.15.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

