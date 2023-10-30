Insight 2811 Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,108,000 after acquiring an additional 50,291,574 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 10,769,881 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,496,000 after buying an additional 8,783,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,247,981,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.36. 19,271,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,516,525. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.67. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

