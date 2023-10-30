Insight 2811 Inc. Reduces Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Insight 2811 Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,805 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 0.5% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,542.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $51.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,786,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,065,168. The stock has a market cap of $207.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.39 and a 52-week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

