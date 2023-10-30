Insight 2811 Inc. Sells 124 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Insight 2811 Inc. cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.6% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.0% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,270,000. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.3% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 853,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,497,000 after buying an additional 119,933 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 27.4% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 127,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,687,000 after buying an additional 27,396 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,396,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,490,521. The firm has a market cap of $260.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.02 and a 200-day moving average of $109.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.36 and a 12 month high of $119.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. UBS Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. HSBC started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Merck & Co., Inc.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.