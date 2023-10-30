Insight 2811 Inc. Sells 287 Shares of KRW/HKD (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Insight 2811 Inc. decreased its position in KRW/HKD (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in KRW/HKD were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KRW/HKD during the 1st quarter worth about $31,484,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in KRW/HKD by 5,787.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,340,000 after acquiring an additional 154,406 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of KRW/HKD by 2,508.2% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 147,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 141,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of KRW/HKD by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,223,000 after acquiring an additional 100,052 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of KRW/HKD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,583,000.

KRW/HKD Stock Performance

SOXX stock traded down $9.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $434.57. 571,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,080. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.19. KRW/HKD has a 1-year low of $309.48 and a 1-year high of $536.88.

KRW/HKD Announces Dividend

KRW/HKD Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.6658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $6.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

