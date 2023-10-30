Insight 2811 Inc. Sells 345 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Insight 2811 Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 243,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% in the first quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% in the second quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.4 %

GLD stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $185.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,068,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,276,165. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.38.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

