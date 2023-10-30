Insight 2811 Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Insight 2811 Inc. lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,570 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 110.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.25. 2,025,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,962,140. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $155.26.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.59.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

