Insight 2811 Inc. Sells 44 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Insight 2811 Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,141 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on META shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen upgraded Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.78.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,611,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,867 shares of company stock valued at $12,458,522. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $4.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $301.53. 17,384,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,784,955. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $330.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $303.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.70.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

