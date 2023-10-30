Insight 2811 Inc. Sells 49 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Insight 2811 Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $204.37. 144,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.92 and a 200 day moving average of $232.33. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.42 and a 12-month high of $255.10.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.