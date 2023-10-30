Insight 2811 Inc. Sells 69 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Insight 2811 Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1,178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 220,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,153,000 after acquiring an additional 203,227 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $1,705,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,917.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,127,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $1,705,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,196 shares of company stock worth $3,793,886 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.74. The company had a trading volume of 283,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.62. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $126.56 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.46.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.50 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 10.34%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

