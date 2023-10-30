Insight 2811 Inc. Trims Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Insight 2811 Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,027 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $25,182.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,219.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $25,182.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,219.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $414,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,111.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,812 shares of company stock valued at $789,278. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Juniper Networks Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of JNPR stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.15. 1,685,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,758,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $34.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

