Insight 2811 Inc. Trims Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Insight 2811 Inc. trimmed its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,445 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,462,392 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,072,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,124 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,013,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $676,253,000 after acquiring an additional 522,898 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,684,939 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $697,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,314 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,758,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $548,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,471 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,852,941 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $511,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,348 shares during the period. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. CSFB lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE AEM traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,362,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,871. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.70. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $40.81 and a 52-week high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 5.26%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 30.02%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.