International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Position Raised by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 705.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 91,638 shares during the quarter. International Paper accounts for 0.8% of Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 118,877.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,449,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444,331 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth $162,427,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter valued at $162,329,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 212.9% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 4,504,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,123,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,480 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on IP. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

International Paper Stock Performance

IP opened at $33.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $41.89.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

