International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

Shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.75. The firm has a market cap of $78.38 million, a PE ratio of -40.01 and a beta of 0.77.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 140,462 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

