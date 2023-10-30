International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
Shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.75. The firm has a market cap of $78.38 million, a PE ratio of -40.01 and a beta of 0.77.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
