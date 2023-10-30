Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Delta Investment Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 805.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,695 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 3.2% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 12.6% in the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 56,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,602,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $1.95 on Monday, reaching $347.26. 19,545,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,711,922. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $365.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.47. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $259.08 and a 1-year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

