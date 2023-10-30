Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.7% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $348.59. The company had a trading volume of 26,554,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,755,066. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $259.08 and a 12-month high of $387.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $365.18 and a 200-day moving average of $357.47.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

