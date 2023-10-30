Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.7% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
Shares of QQQ stock traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $348.59. The company had a trading volume of 26,554,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,755,066. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $259.08 and a 12-month high of $387.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $365.18 and a 200-day moving average of $357.47.
Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement
Invesco QQQ Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Amazon just gave us 3 reasons to expect fresh highs
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- McDonald’s bottoms, plus more good news for fast food stocks
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Is Apple a buy ahead of earnings?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.