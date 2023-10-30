Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Cut by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $347.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,529,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,760,566. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.47. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $259.08 and a 1-year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

