Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $133.73. 2,450,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,447,049. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $155.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.62 and its 200 day moving average is $145.82.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

