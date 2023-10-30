Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 2.4% of REDW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

RSP stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.03. 3,976,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,455,604. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $155.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.62 and its 200 day moving average is $145.82. The firm has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

