Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) Shares Sold by Yoder Wealth Management Inc.

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF comprises about 1.6% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.75% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RYF. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 121.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RYF traded up $0.73 on Monday, reaching $50.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,626. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $62.37. The stock has a market cap of $262.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.19.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RYF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

