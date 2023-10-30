Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Acquires 130 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 188.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 68.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $255.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.80.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $136.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.22 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 25.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 4.81%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

