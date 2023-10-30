Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Buys 402 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,019 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,425,416,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 31.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,015,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,184,085,000 after purchasing an additional 134,457 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $66.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.62 and a 12-month high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Raymond James dropped their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI raised CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.56.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

