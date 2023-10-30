Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Cuts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 2.1% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 108,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,095,000 after acquiring an additional 21,341 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 907,655 shares of company stock worth $21,078,714,805. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $571.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $568.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $488.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $629.97. The company has a market cap of $542.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.92, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.