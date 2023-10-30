Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,432 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its stake in shares of Target by 465.3% during the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 277 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 12,050.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.35.

TGT stock opened at $107.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.98. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

