Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $266,000 Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,650 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 293,944 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,269.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of HBAN opened at $9.55 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

