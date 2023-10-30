Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $802,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Intel by 18.5% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 96,127 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 15,029 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 633,772 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $21,193,000 after acquiring an additional 33,603 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 7.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 20,284 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 168.2% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 51,061 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 32,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $35.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $149.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.85 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

