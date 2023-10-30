Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Increases Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 498.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,079,631,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238,110 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,634,000 after buying an additional 5,784,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 98,060.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,300,000 after buying an additional 4,903,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,546,613,000 after buying an additional 1,480,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 1,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,430.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,934.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 1,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,381,651 shares of company stock valued at $198,022,087 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE BX opened at $90.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.82 and its 200 day moving average is $96.68. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

