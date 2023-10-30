Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Makes New $203,000 Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 820 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 1,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.8% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 4.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FDX opened at $228.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $254.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.65. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $151.34 and a 52-week high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.54.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

